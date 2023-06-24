Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .219 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had an RBI in 14 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .218 AVG .220 .267 OBP .258 .455 SLG .254 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 8 20/4 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings