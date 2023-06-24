Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .219 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has had an RBI in 14 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.218 AVG .220
.267 OBP .258
.455 SLG .254
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
10 RBI 8
20/4 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
