The Travelers Championship is underway, and Kyle Reifers is currently in 68th place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Kyle Reifers at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Kyle Reifers Insights

Reifers has finished under par 10 times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Reifers has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Reifers' average finish has been 49th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Reifers has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 68 -1 69 0 1 0 0 $0

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Reifers placed 68th in his lone recent finish at this event in five trips.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Reifers finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 160 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Reifers has played in the past year has been 194 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Reifers' Last Time Out

Reifers was relatively mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of competitors.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reifers was better than just 10% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Reifers recorded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reifers recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Reifers recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.0 on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that last tournament, Reifers' par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Reifers finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reifers underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Reifers Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Reifers' performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

