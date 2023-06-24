Lanto Griffin will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Griffin at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished under par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Griffin has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has had an average finish of 65th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 48 1 288 0 5 0 0 $252,017

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Griffin has had an average finish of 44th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 24th-place.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Griffin last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 471 yards shorter than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,323).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Griffin was better than only 22% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Griffin shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Griffin carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

Griffin carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last outing, Griffin's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Griffin ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Griffin had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.