Lucas Glover is set to enter the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Glover has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 49 -2 282 0 14 1 1 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Glover's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 46th.

Glover has made the cut three times in his previous seven entries in this event.

The most recent time Glover played this event was in 2022, and he finished 70th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 422 yards shorter than the average course Glover has played in the past year (7,274).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Glover was better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Glover shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Glover did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Glover's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

In that most recent outing, Glover's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Glover ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Glover underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

