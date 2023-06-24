The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Luke List in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on List at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Luke List Insights

List has finished better than par five times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

List has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, List has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

List has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -3 281 0 13 0 0 $1.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

List has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

List has made the cut one time in his previous five entries in this event.

List finished 19th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 490 yards shorter than the average course List has played in the past year (7,342).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

List's Last Time Out

List was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, List was better than just 23% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

List carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, List recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

List carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, List's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

List ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, List recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards List Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

