Mackenzie Hughes will be among those competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hughes has finished below par on five occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Hughes has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hughes has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -5 279 1 13 1 1 $2.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hughes' previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 36th.

Hughes made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

The most recent time Hughes played this event was in 2022, and he finished 25th.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Courses that Hughes has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,298 yards, 446 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes finished in the 37th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

Hughes shot better than 43% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Hughes fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hughes recorded seven bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Hughes carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last competition, Hughes' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Hughes finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hughes outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

