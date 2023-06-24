After the first round of the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard is currently 68th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Mark Hubbard at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par 11 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Hubbard will attempt to make the cut for the ninth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 29 -7 267 0 20 3 5 $2.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Hubbard has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 46th.

Hubbard made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

The most recent time Hubbard played this event was in 2023, and he finished 68th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

The average course Hubbard has played in the past year has been 393 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard finished in the 64th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than 93% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Hubbard fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hubbard recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Hubbard's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Hubbard ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hubbard fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+50000

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

