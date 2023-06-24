From June 22-25, Martin Laird will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Laird at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Martin Laird Insights

Laird has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Laird has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Laird finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Laird has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -8 275 0 12 1 1 $918,129

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Laird's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 34th.

Laird has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Laird last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 13th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Laird has played in the past year (7,306 yards) is 454 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird was rather mediocre on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Laird was better than 44% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Laird did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Laird did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Laird recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last competition, Laird carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Laird finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Laird fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

