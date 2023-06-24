The Travelers Championship is underway, and Matt Kuchar is currently in 151st place with a score of +7.

Looking to place a bet on Matt Kuchar at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kuchar has shot better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Kuchar has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 265 0 15 1 3 $2.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 52nd.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kuchar finished 151st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,252 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Kuchar shot better than only 12% of the field (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Kuchar failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Kuchar carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Kuchar had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent tournament, Kuchar carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Kuchar finished the U.S. Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Kuchar recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.