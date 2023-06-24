Matt Wallace will take to the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Wallace at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Wallace has had an average finish of 57th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Wallace has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -5 279 1 12 1 3 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Wallace has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Wallace made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Wallace finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 425 yards shorter than the average course Wallace has played in the past year (7,277).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Wallace shot better than just 29% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Wallace carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wallace recorded six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

Wallace recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that most recent outing, Wallace had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Wallace finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wallace recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.