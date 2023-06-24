Matthew NeSmith is set to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on NeSmith at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, NeSmith has finished better than par eight times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, NeSmith has had an average finish of 34th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -5 279 0 14 1 3 $1.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

NeSmith has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

NeSmith made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

The most recent time NeSmith played this event was in 2022, and he finished 19th.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course NeSmith has played in the past year (7,287 yards) is 435 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was good on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging par to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

NeSmith was better than just 5% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

NeSmith fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, NeSmith carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

NeSmith recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that last outing, NeSmith's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

NeSmith finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, NeSmith had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+25000

