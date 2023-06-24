The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will have Matthias Schwab in the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Schwab at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Schwab has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwab has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Schwab finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Schwab has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 49 -4 280 0 14 0 1 $573,760

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Schwab finished 53rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Schwab has played in the past year (7,254 yards) is 402 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

Schwab shot better than only 9% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Schwab did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Schwab recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Schwab had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that most recent competition, Schwab carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Schwab finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Schwab carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.