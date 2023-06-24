The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands includes Max McGreevy. The competition is from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on McGreevy at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished below par three times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, McGreevy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, McGreevy finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

McGreevy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -6 278 0 7 1 2 $621,297

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course McGreevy has played in the past year has been 414 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

McGreevy shot better than just 9% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

McGreevy recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, McGreevy had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

McGreevy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

In that last outing, McGreevy posted a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

McGreevy finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, McGreevy recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

