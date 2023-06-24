Michael Kim is set to compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, with action from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Michael Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Kim has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -7 279 0 13 1 4 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Kim placed 69th in his lone recent finish at this event in six trips.

Kim has made the cut in one of his past six appearances at this tournament.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Kim will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 37th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

His 4.4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 85% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Kim did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Kim's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent outing, Kim's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Kim ended the U.S. Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

