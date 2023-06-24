Michael Thorbjornsen will compete from June 22-25 in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking on a par-70, 6,852-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Thorbjornsen at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Michael Thorbjornsen Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Thorbjornsen has scored better than par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Thorbjornsen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

In his past five events, Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 4 -15 265 0 1 1 1 $0

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Thorbjornsen finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Thorbjornsen will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,226 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Thorbjornsen's Last Time Out

Thorbjornsen shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 20 holes.

Thorbjornsen shot better than only 4% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Thorbjornsen shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Thorbjornsen had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Thorbjornsen's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

At that most recent outing, Thorbjornsen's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Thorbjornsen finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Thorbjornsen carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Thorbjornsen Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

