The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups.

Information on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) host the Chicago Cubs (36-38)

The Cubs will hit the field at London Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 5 HR, 38 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -143 +121 14

The Baltimore Orioles (45-29) play host to the Seattle Mariners (37-37)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.281 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -111 -109 9

The New York Yankees (41-35) face the Texas Rangers (47-28)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -130 +110 9

The San Francisco Giants (43-33) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.305 AVG, 16 HR, 41 RBI)

The Philadelphia Phillies (39-36) face the New York Mets (34-41)

The Mets will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 23 HR, 51 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -130 +110 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (41-36) face the Oakland Athletics (20-58)

The Athletics will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.267 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -266 +218 9

The Cleveland Guardians (36-39) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.266 AVG, 9 HR, 33 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -127 +107 8

The Miami Marlins (43-34) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40)

The Pirates will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.402 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.402 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI) PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -152 +130 8

The Chicago White Sox (32-45) take on the Boston Red Sox (40-37)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.242 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.242 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.307 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -123 +103 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (41-35) host the Atlanta Braves (48-27)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

Jonathan India (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -144 +123 11.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) host the Kansas City Royals (21-55)

The Royals will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI)

Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -275 +225 9

The Detroit Tigers (32-42) face the Minnesota Twins (39-38)

The Twins will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.216 AVG, 10 HR, 36 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -158 +136 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) take on the Houston Astros (41-35)

The Astros will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.322 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.322 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.247 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

LAD Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -175 +149 8.5

The San Diego Padres (37-39) play the Washington Nationals (28-47)

The Nationals will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 40 RBI)

Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 40 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 37 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -198 +166 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (30-48) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (41-36)

The Angels will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.265 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.265 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.298 AVG, 25 HR, 59 RBI)

LAA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -160 +137 12.5

