Nate Lashley will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lashley has shot better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Lashley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Lashley has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -7 278 0 15 1 2 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Lashley has had an average finish of 51st in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Lashley has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Lashley finished 25th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Lashley has played in the past year (7,245 yards) is 393 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Lashley was better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lashley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lashley recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Lashley's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

At that last competition, Lashley carded a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Lashley finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lashley underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+25000

