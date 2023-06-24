Nick Hardy will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Hardy at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hardy has shot under par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Hardy has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -5 279 0 17 1 2 $1.3M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hardy's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 35th.

Hardy made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Hardy finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hardy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,284 yards, 432 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Hardy shot better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hardy carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hardy carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (3.6).

Hardy's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

At that last outing, Hardy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Hardy finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hardy recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

