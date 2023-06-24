Nick Watney is in the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Watney at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has shot under par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Watney has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Watney has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 49 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $246,032

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Watney's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Watney last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 437 yards shorter than the average course Watney has played in the past year (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was in the first percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Watney shot better than just 3% of the field (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Watney did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Watney carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Watney's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that most recent outing, Watney's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Watney finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Watney fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

