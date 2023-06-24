The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will see Nicolas Echavarria in the field from June 22-25 as the golfers battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Echavarria has scored under par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Echavarria has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Echavarria finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Echavarria has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Echavarria has played in the past year has been 448 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 47th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

Echavarria was better than just 23% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Echavarria fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Echavarria carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Echavarria's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Echavarria's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Echavarria finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Echavarria had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

