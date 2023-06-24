Patton Kizzire will take to the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Kizzire at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Kizzire has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Kizzire's average finish has been 39th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kizzire has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Kizzire has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -5 279 0 16 0 2 $1.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 41st.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kizzire last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 64th.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 434 yards shorter than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,286).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Kizzire was better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Kizzire fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kizzire had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Kizzire recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Kizzire's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Kizzire finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kizzire finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +35000

