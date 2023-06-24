Paul Haley will take to the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25, looking to conquer the par-70, 6,852-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Haley at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished better than par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Haley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Haley has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Haley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 41 -4 282 0 10 1 1 $340,429

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 462 yards shorter than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,314).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the third percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Haley was better than 43% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Haley carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Haley carded less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.6).

Haley recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last competition, Haley's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Haley ended the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Haley carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

