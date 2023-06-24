Peter Malnati will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25, aiming to conquer the par-70, 6,852-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Malnati at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Peter Malnati Insights

Malnati has finished below par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Malnati has had an average finish of 36th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Malnati has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -5 280 0 13 1 1 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Malnati has an average finishing position of 44th in his past eight appearances at this event.

Malnati has made the cut in four of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Malnati finished 64th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Malnati will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,276 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 66th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Malnati shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Malnati shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Malnati did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Malnati's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

At that most recent competition, Malnati posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Malnati finished the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Malnati had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.