Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in baseball with 82 total home runs.

Boston's .428 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (389 total).

The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.291).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Paxton is looking to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Paxton will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Yusei Kikuchi

