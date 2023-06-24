On Saturday, June 24, Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (40-37) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 17-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 4-1 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.1%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-28 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+340)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

