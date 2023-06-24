Andrew Vaughn is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (starting at 4:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 78 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .280/.358/.455 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 at Twins Jun. 20 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (4-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jun. 18 7.0 4 3 3 16 2 at Dodgers Jun. 13 5.0 6 5 4 6 2 at Yankees Jun. 8 5.0 8 5 5 4 3 vs. Angels May. 31 4.0 8 8 8 4 2 at Tigers May. 26 6.0 3 3 1 5 5

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits).

He has a slash line of .242/.325/.437 so far this year.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 38 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.321/.529 on the season.

Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

