Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are James Paxton (3-1) for the Red Sox and Lance Lynn (4-8) for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 17 (58.6%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 17-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 389 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|L 6-0
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|James Paxton vs Yusei Kikuchi
