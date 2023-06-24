Richy Werenski will compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Werenski at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Werenski has shot below par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Werenski has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Werenski has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -8 277 0 10 0 0 $682,214

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Werenski has had an average finish of 44th with a personal best of 26th at this tournament.

Werenski has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

Werenski last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Werenski has played in the past year has been 428 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski was rather mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 41st percentile of the field.

Werenski was better than 57% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Werenski carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Werenski carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Werenski's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that most recent outing, Werenski had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Werenski ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +50000

