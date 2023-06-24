Robby Shelton is part of the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Shelton at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has shot better than par on six occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Shelton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Shelton's average finish has been 36th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Shelton has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 30 -7 278 0 14 0 2 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Shelton has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Shelton made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 428 yards shorter than the average course Shelton has played in the past year (7,280).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

Shelton shot better than only 1% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Shelton had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

Shelton's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

At that most recent tournament, Shelton's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Shelton ended the RBC Canadian Open without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Shelton fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.