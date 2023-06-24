Robert Streb will be among those competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Streb at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Robert Streb Insights

Streb has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streb has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Streb finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -8 275 0 7 0 0 $360,295

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Streb's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

The most recent time Streb played this event was in 2022, and he finished 35th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Streb has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,256 yards, 404 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.46-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Streb was better than only 22% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Streb failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Streb carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Streb's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that last tournament, Streb had a bogey or worse on 10 of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Streb finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Streb fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Streb Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

