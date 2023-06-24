Russell Knox will be among those playing the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Knox at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Russell Knox Insights

Knox has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Knox finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Knox has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -4 280 0 15 0 0 $530,253

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Knox has one win in his past 11 starts at this event. His average finish has been 33rd.

In his past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Knox missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Knox has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,224 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.50 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Knox was better than only 9% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Knox carded a birdie or better on three of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Knox did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Knox recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Knox's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Knox finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Knox recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Knox Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

