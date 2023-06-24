The Travelers Championship is underway, and Ryan Blaum is currently in 106th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Blaum at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Blaum Insights

Blaum has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Blaum has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Blaum's average finish has been 61st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Blaum has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 77 -2 178 0 2 0 0 $9,741

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Blaum's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 51st.

Blaum made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Blaum finished 106th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,012 yards, 160 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Blaum has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,056 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Blaum's Last Time Out

Blaum was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 79th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Puerto Rico Open, which landed him in the 59th percentile of the field.

Blaum shot better than just 29% of the competitors at the Puerto Rico Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Blaum recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Blaum recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Blaum's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were more than the tournament average (4.7).

In that most recent tournament, Blaum's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Blaum ended the Puerto Rico Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Puerto Rico Open, Blaum recorded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Blaum Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Blaum's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.