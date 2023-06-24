Ryan Brehm will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25, aiming to conquer the par-70, 6,852-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Brehm at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Brehm has finished under par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Brehm has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Brehm has had an average finish of 65th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -4 281 0 8 0 0 $471,960

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm finished 35th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Brehm has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Brehm did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 410 yards shorter than the average course Brehm has played in the past year (7,262).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Brehm shot better than only 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Brehm carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Brehm recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Brehm's six birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that last competition, Brehm posted a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Brehm ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Brehm had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

