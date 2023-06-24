The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Ryan Moore. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Moore at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Moore has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Moore has had an average finish of 29th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Moore has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -10 275 0 8 0 1 $589,720

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 24th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Moore has played in the past year has been 440 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Moore was better than 57% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Moore recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Moore carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Moore's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

At that most recent competition, Moore's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Moore finished the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Moore had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

