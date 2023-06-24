The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Ryan Palmer in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Palmer has finished better than par seven times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Palmer has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Palmer has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -4 280 0 10 0 1 $878,112

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Palmer finished 53rd in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Palmer made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Palmer did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 441 yards shorter than the average course Palmer has played in the past year (7,293).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge placed him in the 56th percentile.

Palmer shot better than just 10% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Palmer failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Palmer recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Palmer's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that last competition, Palmer's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Palmer ended the Charles Schwab Challenge without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Palmer finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

