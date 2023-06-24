The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will have Sam Bennett as part of the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Bennett at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Bennett Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Bennett has finished below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Bennett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice.

Bennett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Bennett will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 36 2 288 0 4 0 0 $211,655

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 588 yards shorter than the average course Bennett has played in the past year (7,440).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett finished in the 59th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 42nd percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Bennett was better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Bennett fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Bennett recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.6).

Bennett's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Bennett's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Bennett ended the U.S. Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Bennett had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Bennett Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.