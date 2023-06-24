The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will see Sam Ryder as part of the field from June 22-25 as the golfers battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Ryder at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Ryder has scored under par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ryder has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Ryder finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Ryder has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -6 278 0 16 2 3 $2.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Ryder has had an average finish of 42nd at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 26th-place.

Ryder made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Ryder finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Ryder has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,265 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Ryder shot better than only 11% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Ryder fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryder carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

Ryder's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

At that last competition, Ryder's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Ryder ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryder fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.