The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands will include Sam Stevens. The event is from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Stevens at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Sam Stevens Insights

Stevens has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Stevens has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stevens' average finish has been 44th.

Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Stevens hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 37 -4 282 0 14 2 2 $1.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The courses that Stevens has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,302 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens finished in the 52nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Stevens was better than 80% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Stevens recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Stevens carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.6).

Stevens had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last competition, Stevens' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Stevens finished the U.S. Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

