The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Scott Piercy as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Piercy at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Piercy has scored below par 11 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Piercy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Piercy hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 33 -7 278 0 15 1 1 $996,913

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Piercy finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to this tournament.

Piercy last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The courses that Piercy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,282 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Piercy shot better than just 9% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Piercy recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Piercy had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Piercy's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

At that last outing, Piercy's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Piercy ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Piercy fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

