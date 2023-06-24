Scott Stallings will compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Stallings at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has scored under par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stallings has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Stallings has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 28 -7 278 0 16 2 4 $4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Stallings has two top-10 finishes in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Stallings has made the cut in three of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Stallings finished eighth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Stallings has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,328 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.4 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 47th percentile.

Stallings was better than 67% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Stallings did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Stallings had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Stallings' two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Stallings' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Stallings ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 2.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Stallings finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

