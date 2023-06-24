At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Seamus Power is currently 68th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Power has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Power has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -6 266 1 16 3 3 $3.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Power's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 43rd.

Power has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Power finished 68th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Power will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards during the past year.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Power shot better than just 23% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Power carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Power had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Power's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last competition, Power's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Power finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Power recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Power's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Power's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.