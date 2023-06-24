The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Seonghyeon Kim. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Kim has had an average finish of 39th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -5 281 0 17 1 1 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,298 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 35th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 66% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kim had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Kim had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last outing, Kim carded a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Kim ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kim carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Kim Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

