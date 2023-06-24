At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Sepp Straka is currently 68th with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Sepp Straka at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished better than par six times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Straka has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -5 267 0 17 3 6 $6.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Straka's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 39th.

Straka has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Straka finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 163 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Straka will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards during the past year.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Straka was better than just 12% of the competitors (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Straka shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Straka carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Straka had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Straka's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Straka finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Straka bettered the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Straka Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Straka's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.