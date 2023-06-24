Stewart Cink enters play in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, with action from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Cink at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cink's average finish has been 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -4 280 0 14 0 0 $570,639

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Cink has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

Cink has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Cink finished 53rd when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Cink has played in the past year has been 438 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.3 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

Cink shot better than 67% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Cink did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Cink carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Cink's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

At that last outing, Cink had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Cink ended the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Cink had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Cink Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.