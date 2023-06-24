Taylor Moore is in 106th place, at +1, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Looking to place a wager on Taylor Moore at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished better than par three times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Moore has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Moore's average finish has been 68th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -6 270 1 22 2 3 $4.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Moore has an average finishing position of 81st in his past two appearances at this event.

Moore made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Moore finished 106th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 163 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Moore will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Moore was better than just 23% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Moore shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Moore recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Moore had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last tournament, Moore's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Moore ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Moore recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Moore Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.