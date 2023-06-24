Taylor Pendrith is in the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Pendrith at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has finished better than par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Pendrith has had an average finish of 51st.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Pendrith has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -4 281 0 20 1 3 $2.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Pendrith has played in the past year has been 485 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was rather mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.2 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

Pendrith was better than 43% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Pendrith did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Pendrith recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.6).

Pendrith did not record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The tournament average was 4.1.

In that most recent tournament, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Pendrith ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

