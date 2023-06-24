Thomas Detry is in 92nd place, at E, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Thomas Detry at the Travelers Championship

Thomas Detry Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Detry has shot under par four times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Detry has had an average finish of 50th.

In his past five tournaments, Detry has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Detry will try to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 32 -5 268 0 18 1 4 $2.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Detry played this event was in 2023, and he finished 92nd.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 163 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Detry will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,251 yards during the past year.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

Detry was better than 39% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Detry carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Detry had five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

Detry carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last outing, Detry's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Detry finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Detry had four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Detry's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

