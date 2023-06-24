The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will have Tom Hoge as part of the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Hoge at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Tom Hoge Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hoge has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hoge has had an average finish of 55th.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Hoge has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 27 -7 277 0 17 4 6 $5.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Hoge has had an average finish of 51st in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Hoge made the cut in four of his past eight entries in this event.

Hoge did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hoge has played in the past year (7,277 yards) is 425 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Hoge shot better than only 23% of the golfers (averaging 5 strokes).

Hoge failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hoge did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Hoge's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that last outing, Hoge's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Hoge ended the U.S. Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hoge had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

