Trey Mullinax is ready to take part in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Mullinax at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has scored below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Mullinax finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Mullinax finished 47th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -6 280 1 13 3 4 $3M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Mullinax finished 67th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Mullinax missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The courses that Mullinax has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,345 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Mullinax was better than just 29% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Mullinax did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mullinax had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.3).

Mullinax's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that last tournament, Mullinax had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Mullinax finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mullinax carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

