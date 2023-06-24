Triston Casas -- hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .215.

In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .216 AVG .214 .352 OBP .307 .353 SLG .420 9 XBH 11 2 HR 6 12 RBI 13 31/22 K/BB 35/15 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings